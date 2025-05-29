403
ALECSO Urges Halting Israeli Massacres Against Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 29 (KUNA) -- It is imperative for the international community to intervene and put an end to the "massacres" committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians, the chief of a pan-Arab cultural body said on Thursday.
Peace in the Middle East can only be achieved when the Palestinians are granted their rights to statehood, Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Mohammad Ould Amar told a gathering of the body's executive council in Tunis.
The meeting comes at a time of "trying circumstances" given the plight of the Palestinians, the council's chief Hani Al-Mukbel said in his speech, reiterating Arab-wide support for the Palestinians while underlining that pan-Arab cooperation was necessary to overcome existential challenges.
The two-day gathering brings together representatives of all Arab states to discuss a number of pressing matters, chief among them the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (end)
