Kuwait, Japan Upgrade Bilateral Relations To Comprehensive Partnership

2025-05-29 03:02:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and Japan agreed to upgrade their bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," which reflects the depth of the relationship and opens new horizons for cooperation.
The agreement is a fruit of the official visit by His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Japan on May 28-31, a press release from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.
His Highness the Crown Prince has held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on ways to strengthen the relations in various vital areas and serve the mutual interests of both nations amid regional and international changes.
They agreed that upgrading the bilateral relations in the political, economic and humanitarian fields materializes both nations' shared commitment to enhancing security, stability and prosperity on regional and international scales, the statement noted. (end)
