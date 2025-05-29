Splash Into Fun This Eid Al Adha With Rain Dance & Foam Party At Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Event: Rain in the zoo

Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, Abu Dhabi

Timings: 9 AM to 9PM

Ticket: On regular entry ticket

Ticket options: Regular / Eid Special / Explorer

Abu Dhabi – May 28, 2025: Get ready for the most exciting Eid Al Adha celebration at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort with the 'Rain in the Zoo' event! This immersive, family-friendly experience combines the magic of water play for children, with unforgettable wildlife encounters and festive fun for all ages between 6th and 9th of June 2025.

Your Eid ticket unlocks full access to the lively Zoo Square, making your Eid Al Adha visit truly unforgettable! While the little ones dive into the Magical Kids' Pool and enjoy non-stop bubbly fun at the exciting Foam Party, parents and adults can jump into the fun with high energy Rain-dance party!

To bring extra joy to the celebration, all visitors will be greeted upon arrival with a free reusable slush cup and a branded cap to keep them stylishly hydrated and shaded throughout the day. This Eid Al Adha celebration is designed to get everyone moving, laughing, and fully immersed in the festive fun.

After all the outdoor excitement, step into the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor zones to enjoy engaging animal encounters and up-close moments with incredible creatures, including elephants, giraffes, big cats, hippos, capybaras and many more!

When it's time to refuel, treat yourself to a variety of food options available throughout the zoo to keep you energized for the rest of your adventure! This Eid Al Adha, don't just celebrate, make it an unforgettable experience at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort! Beat the heat, bond with your loved ones, and treat your family to the coolest, wildest, most joy-filled Eid celebration in town!

