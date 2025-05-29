Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shura Council Delegation Visits People's National Assembly Of Algeria

2025-05-29 03:02:29
QNA

Algiers:

Algiers: A delegation from the Shura Council met with the President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria HE Ibrahim Boughali, where they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. They also discussed ways to support cooperation and coordination between the two councils and exchanged expertise in legislative and regulatory matters.

The Shura Council delegation, headed by Member of the Council HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is also Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee, visited the People's National Assembly of Algeria as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the Algerian parliamentary experience, the internal structure of the Assembly, and the mechanisms by which it carries out its roles, reflecting both sides' commitment to sharing institutional experiences and expanding parliamentary knowledge.

The Shura Council delegation also met with HE Mohamed Khouane, who serves as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and National Community Abroad Committee in the People's National Assembly. The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of expanding areas of parliamentary cooperation and enhancing coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums to serve common interests and strengthen the role of parliamentary diplomacy.

As part of the visit, the Shura Council delegation also met with several members of the Algerian Council of the Nation, headed by HE Omar Dadi Addoun, who serves as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and National Community Abroad. The two sides addressed a range of issues related to strengthening cooperation and joint coordination.

