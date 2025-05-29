Shura Council Delegation Visits People's National Assembly Of Algeria
Algiers: A delegation from the Shura Council met with the President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria HE Ibrahim Boughali, where they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. They also discussed ways to support cooperation and coordination between the two councils and exchanged expertise in legislative and regulatory matters.
The Shura Council delegation, headed by Member of the Council HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is also Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee, visited the People's National Assembly of Algeria as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the Algerian parliamentary experience, the internal structure of the Assembly, and the mechanisms by which it carries out its roles, reflecting both sides' commitment to sharing institutional experiences and expanding parliamentary knowledge.
The Shura Council delegation also met with HE Mohamed Khouane, who serves as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and National Community Abroad Committee in the People's National Assembly. The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of expanding areas of parliamentary cooperation and enhancing coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums to serve common interests and strengthen the role of parliamentary diplomacy.
As part of the visit, the Shura Council delegation also met with several members of the Algerian Council of the Nation, headed by HE Omar Dadi Addoun, who serves as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and National Community Abroad. The two sides addressed a range of issues related to strengthening cooperation and joint coordination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment