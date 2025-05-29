AN OASIS ON THE WATER's EDGE: FOUR SEASONS YACHTS UNVEILS MARINA DAY EXPERIENCE, SETTING NEW BENCHMARK FOR LUXURY AT SEA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The transverse marina introduces a revolutionary concept in maritime architecture. Featuring two retractable platforms – one portside and one starboard side – along with a spacious interior bar and lounge area, the marina spans the yacht, yielding up to 676 square metres (7,275 square feet) of total space on dedicated marina days, offerings options for watersports, wellness, activities, relaxation, dining and more. These offerings create experiences that encapsulate the spirit of bespoke yachting adventures for all guests.

Programming will take place on dedicated Marina Days throughout most itineraries, highlighting picturesque locations from Mayreau island and Soufrière Bay in the Caribbean to the Gulf of Squillace and Monte Argentario in the Mediterranean. These days prioritize secluded spots to allow for exploration of peaceful and remote waters.

Groundbreaking Design and Riviera-Inspired Interiors

Departing from traditional aft-positioned design, the innovative transverse marina provides enhanced sea access, versatility and improved stability. This flexible space, spanning two decks, accommodates up to 105 guests across its combined indoor and outdoor spaces, which include a lounge, bar, and an extendable deck with a sea pool and lounge chairs. Yielding up to an extra 351 square metres (3,778 square feet) and boasting direct access to the water, the extendable watersports dock offers ample opportunities for continued exploration and discovery at sea.

Tillberg Design of Sweden, renowned for their Scandinavian aesthetics and specialized yacht concepts, crafted the marina's interior to match the sophistication of the yacht's residential-style suites. "Our design focuses on creating a seamless connection with the sea, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and functionality," says Fredrik Johansson, Partner and Executive Director of Tillberg Design of Sweden. "Inspired by the dining terraces in the South of France, we aimed to bring that atmosphere of casual elegance aboard the yacht."

Curated Marina Offerings from Sunrise to Sunset

On designated Marina Days when the yacht is not sailing, featured on most Mediterranean and Caribbean voyages, the Four Seasons I marina transforms into an aquatic playground, offering guests a unique perspective from sea level.

As dawn breaks, early risers can invigorate their senses with on-deck yoga followed by post-workout smoothies and guided meditation sessions. As the day unfolds, the marina evolves into a vibrant social hub with guests enjoying a selection of expertly crafted beverages that can be sipped while taking in panoramic views of postcard-perfect coves and ports.

Fitness enthusiasts can partake in water-based exercises with electric hydrofoils and water bikes, while those preferring a more leisurely pace can opt for traditional kayaks or inflatable waterboards. Scenic coastal explorations are made possible with pedalboards, allowing guests to navigate picturesque shorelines at their own pace. Guests wishing to enjoy the water closer to "home" will appreciate the fully protected sea water dipping pool located within the yacht's floating platform.

"Guests will explore remarkable destinations, beautiful bays and hidden coves while enjoying adventures on kayaks, paddleboards, and superyacht water toys that let them glide effortlessly across the water," explains Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary and Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. "These marina days will add a new element of discovery and fun, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this one-of-a-kind experience."

Introducing the Luxe Grand Touring Experience

The Grand Touring Experience offers a sophisticated way to explore the world's most beautiful coastlines. It includes two bespoke experiences that transport guests while at anchor and in select ports – the Limo Tender and the Beachlander.

The Limo Tender experience is a customized, full-service adventure available on most voyages aboard a custom 10-metre (32 foot) vessel. This experience offers a refined and customizable way to explore a destination, complete with personalized service and a private captain. Whether looking for a private group outing or a romantic escape for two, the Limo Tender promises an unforgettable experience on the water.

Meanwhile, The Beachlander experience offers a high-speed, adventure-ready excursion aboard a 10-metre (32 foot) Ribeye vessel. Guests enjoy access to exclusive beach clubs, remote coves, vibrant reefs for snorkeling, and scenic coastal cruising.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 57 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons . For the latest news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .

About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is owned by entrepreneur Nadim Ashi who also serves as Executive Chair. Mr. Ashi is founder and CEO of Fort Partners, a real estate development firm based in Florida, with offices in New York and London. Fort Partners commitment to excellence starts with envisioning and creating solid investment projects that increase value over time with clear visions and strategic execution. Having established a strong and fruitful partnership with Four Seasons, properties from Palm Beach to The Surf Club in Miami are made possible in collaboration with distinguished virtuosos of design,with additional projects coming on the horizon. The Surf Club is the firm's flagship property, located in Surfside, Florida, and home to Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club. Mr. Ashi's distinctive vision expands now to Luxury Yachting in partnership with Four Seasons.

About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons l, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons ll, will debut in 2027.

