Jobber Releases Q1 2025 Home Service Economic Report Highlighting Stabilization, Digital Adoption, And Strategic Growth Shifts

New report reveals how small home service businesses are adapting to economic uncertainty through pricing strategies and digital payments

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today released its latest Home Service Economic Report: Q1 2025. The Q1 2025 edition combines Jobber's proprietary platform data aggregated from more than 250,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more, with external economic indicators to provide comprehensive insight into the trends shaping one of the fastest-growing and most essential parts of the small business economy, Home Service. The report is available at: .

"The Home Service economy is showing encouraging signs of stabilization, even as some uncertainty remains," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Our data shows that demand for services is evolving. Homeowners are prioritizing essential services and value-driven investments, creating strong opportunities for businesses that stay agile, manage costs wisely, and continue to deliver exceptional work. There's real potential ahead for those prepared to meet the moment."

Key Insights from the Report



Signs of stabilization amid uncertainty: While inflation cooled and household spending remained steady, elevated interest rates and cautious consumer sentiment continued to limit demand for large-scale, financed projects. As a result, homeowners shifted toward practical, value-oriented services. Digital payments hit record high: Digital payments accounted for 47% of all transactions in Q1, up from 43% a year prior, highlighting homeowners' growing expectations for ease, speed, and professionalism in their service experience.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

Home Service businesses experienced mixed results in Q1 2025, with revenue stability driven by smaller, recurring jobs in segments like Green and Cleaning, while larger, discretionary projects in Contracting and Construction continued to face headwinds. A deeper breakdown is as follows:



Green: Started the year strong, with an 8% year-over-year increase in new work scheduled in January. Bookings dipped mid-quarter, but revenue rose 6% year-over-year due to bundled services and modest price increases.

Cleaning: New work scheduled fell 4% year-over-year, yet revenue held up thanks to a 5% increase in average invoice size, driven by upselling and recurring service models.

Contracting: Demand for core repair and diagnostic services remained steady, but growth was flat. New work scheduled declined 4% year-over-year, and revenue saw a modest 1% gain. Construction: The segment saw an uptick in project planning with a 4% increase in new work scheduled, but revenue declined as many jobs appeared delayed or incomplete, reflecting cautious homeowner spending and seasonal slowdown.

"The Q1 data shows a sector in transition-stable, but still under pressure from high borrowing costs and cautious consumer behavior," said Abheek Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. "We're seeing nuanced shifts of essential services holding strong, while larger projects appear to lag. This kind of segmented, ground-level insight is critical for understanding where the market is heading and how businesses can plan for what's next."

To download the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: Q1 2025, visit:

