Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 10% Yoy To $5 Billion, Ad Fraud (IVT) Hits 18%

London, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . The report comprehensively analyzes the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q1 2025 across key global ad economies. In addition to the Global report, Pixalate released versions for the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , and Mexico .

The reports include CTV ad spend trends globally and in key global ad economies across Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The comprehensive reports overview the programmatic ad supply chain by examining sell-side platform (SSP) market share, top-grossing CTV apps, CTV device market share trends, invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud), and more.

Q1 2025 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings

Global CTV Ad Spend:

Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend: Estimated at $5 billion in Q1 2025, up 10% year-over-year (YoY)



Global CTV Ad Fraud (IVT):



CTV Invalid Traffic (including Ad Fraud) Rate: The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 18%, down from 24% during the Q4 2024 holiday season but up 50% year-over-year (from 12% in Q1 2024)

By Country: Canada had a 26% IVT rate, Mexico had a 22% IVT rate, while the United Kingdom (UK) saw a 24% IVT, followed by the United States (U.S.) at 18%

By Region: APAC saw the highest regional IVT rate at 36%, followed by EMEA at 30%, LATAM at 24%, and North America at 18%. IVT Rate by Device : Roku devices had the lowest global IVT rate (11%), while Samsung Smart TV devices had the highest (36%). Apple TV stood at 20% while Amazon Fire TV had a 16% IVT rate

CTV SSP (Sell-Side Platform) Market Share:



Magnite led on Roku in the U.S. with 32% market share, while FreeWheel was among the top two across Roku (18%), Amazon Fire TV (15%), Apple TV (13%), and Samsung Smart TV (17%)

In the U.S., PubMatic ranked top-five across all four platforms: Roku (8%), Amazon Fire TV (10%), Apple TV (10%), Samsung Smart TV (12%) In Mexico , PubMatic , Google AdExchange, and Verve each held an 18% market share on Roku



CTV Device Market Share:



Roku led in market share with 38% in North America, 48% in LATAM

In North America, Amazon Fire TV (18%) was second, followed by Apple TV (13%)

Samsung Smart TV led in APAC (24%) and EMEA (25%) LG was a close second in EMEA (25%), followed by Amazon (13%) and Roku (11%)

Top Grossing Apps



'Hulu' generated approximately $161 million in open programmatic ad revenue in the U.S.

'TalkTV' led on both Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV in the UK

In Mexico , 'ViX' took the No. 1 spot on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV In Canada , 'Crackle' led on Apple TV, closely followed by 'Food Network GO'

Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100 thousand Connected TV (CTV) apps and over 7 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q1 2025 to compile the research in this series.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

