Missouri Eminent Domain Law Firm Denlow & Henry Announces Name Change To Henry/Meuret

Attorneys Paul G Henry and Bethany L Meuret have formed the Missouri eminent domain property rights law firm "Henry/Meuret"

Missouri's only law firm dedicated to representing landowners facing eminent domain takings is now named Henry/Meuret

- Paul G HenrySAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The law firm Denlow & Henry is proud to announce it has changed its name to Henry/Meuret , effective immediately.For the past 35 years, Denlow & Henry has been a cornerstone in the Missouri legal community, dedicated exclusively to eminent domain matters for property owners throughout the State. The firm, located in St. Louis has built a legacy of excellence and commitment to representing property owners.The name change comes following the retirement of its founding member Robert Denlow in 2023 and reflects the inclusion of Bethany Meuret , who joined the firm five years ago. Ms. Meuret's growth as an eminent domain attorney and her unwavering dedication to property owners have significantly influenced the firm's direction and success. Her addition to the firm's name signifies her integral role and the high level of service she provides to clients.“The name change is designed to reflect Ms. Meuret's growing importance to meeting the needs of our clients,” stated Paul Henry , who joined the firm in 1990. He added,“Eminent domain is a daunting power and when used it is a complicated legal process. We will continue representing property owners of all types to ensure that they are treated fairly and compensated justly.”The firm's primary office in Clayton, Missouri, will remain in the same location it has occupied for over 35 years. Clients can expect the same exceptional level of service and dedication from the firm under its new name, Henry/Meuret. The law firm will continue to practice exclusively in the area of eminent domain, maintaining its focus on representing property owners throughout Missouri.For further information, please contact:Henry/Meuret Law Firm7777 Bonhomme Ave, Suite 1910Saint Louis, MO 63105314-725-5151...We look forward to continuing our strong tradition of service and excellence under the new name, Henry/Meuret.

Paul G Henry

Henry/Meuret

+1 314-725-5151

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.