Pickleball Booms In Canada: TSS Pickleball Is At The Centre Of The Movement

- Ian Lintott, founder of Total Sport SolutionsOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pickleball is having a moment - and it's just getting started. With communities rallying around the sport and pro teams taking the spotlight, TSS Pickleball, a division of Total Sport Solutions Inc ., is proud to install the courts that make it all possible.This summer marks another milestone in Canada's pickleball evolution, with new installations at the Trenton Racquet Club in Trenton and Altea Active in Ottawa. These projects add to a growing roster of recent TSS Pickleball builds, including Pickleball Village in Newmarket, Dill Pickleball Club in North York, and Pickleplex Pickering. Two more facilities are set to open this June in Oakville: Pickle X and CourtX, further cementing TSS Pickleball's role in building the infrastructure behind Ontario's pickleball boom.These venues join standout TSS installations from the past year, such as Mayfair Lakeshore Club in Toronto, Smash Pickleball in London, Pickleplex Barrie, and Rally Pickleball in Mississauga - each contributing to a dynamic, fast-growing ecosystem of public and private play across the province.Pro Play Takes the StageThe momentum was on full display at the 2025 Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL) season opener, hosted at Smash Pickleball in London - a premier facility featuring courts installed by TSS Pickleball.“It was the best CNPL event to date,” said Ricky Liorti of Toronto United Pickleball.“The facility was packed, the livestream topped 10,000 views, and our matches were nationally broadcast on Game+.”Toronto United, proudly outfitted in TSS polos and hats, made history with back-to-back 4–0 sweeps - the first in CNPL history.TSS courts are designed for real connection - from pro tournaments to backyard play. Whether it's families investing at home, private companies launching facilities, or municipalities expanding public access, TSS Pickleball delivers surfaces that are durable, adaptable, and purpose-built for how people play today.“Pickleball is no longer just a niche activity - it's bringing together generations,” said Ian Lintott, founder of TSS.“We're proud to support that growth across Ontario and beyond.”About Total Sport Solutions (TSS)TSS is Canada's leader in pickleball and multi-sport installation. Known for innovation, client advocacy, and top-tier surfaces, Total Sport Solutions delivers courts that fuel play, wellness, and community growth across the country.

