Freeit Data Solutions Named To CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions , announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Freeit Data Solutions on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list .

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

Freeit Data Solutions stands out for its steady growth, exceptional customer care, and dedication to delivering powerful IT solutions. Recognized as a trusted partner to both public and private sector organizations, Freeit offers a comprehensive suite of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services. With a deep well of expertise and a people-first philosophy, Freeit helps its customers navigate today's digital challenges with enhanced security, efficiency, and confidence.

"At Freeit, our culture focuses us on serving our customers by helping them solve their toughest Technology and business challenges-whether that's through strategic guidance, hands-on support, or streamlined purchasing through our DIR contracts ," said Wayne Orchid, CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "This recognition is a testament to our people-first mindset and deep technical expertise. We're proud of the impact we've made-and even more excited for what's ahead."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit:

Follow Freeit Data Solutions: LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED