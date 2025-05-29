Yonkers Launches Multi-Platform Media Campaign To Position City As 'Hollywood On Hudson' With Largest Film & TV Production Hub In Northeast

"Yonkers isn't just making movies; we're making history. This multi-platform campaign showcases our incredible studios and diverse locations, and it celebrates the Yonkers residents whose talent and hard work is fueling our transformation into 'Hollywood on Hudson.' Partnering with our local schools that are nurturing the next generation, the future of film and TV is undeniably bright right here in Yonkers, the fastest-growing city in New York State," said Mayor Mike Spano.

The stars of the campaign are the Yonkers residents who work at Great Point Studio whose testimonials are featured in a TV commercial airing throughout the Westchester area. They include Stage Manager Jason DiPaola, Grip Rohan Corbin, Graphic Designer Jordan Weaver, Stage Manager Julia Carriero, Campus Ambassador Michael Hurtado and Custodian Nancy Delgado. Sixty percent of the those employed at Great Point Studios are either from or live in Yonkers.

According to the Mayor's Office of Film, permits for filming generated a total revenue of $5.45 million since 2014 with 1,510 days of filming -- at both public and private non-studio properties throughout the city.

Since Great Point Studios opened its Lionsgate Studios in January 2022, it has shot eight productions. Great Point also has studios throughout the city including 90 Warburton Avenue, and 134 Woodworth Avenue which features a 4Wall LED studio. Including the new Media Pro campus at 150 North Broadway opening in July, Yonkers will now have 10 stages open and 6 more about to go under construction. When completed, the city will have 245,000 SF of purpose-built stages and over 1,000,000 SF of support space.

Among the recent productions filmed in Yonkers are "Dexter" for Paramount+, "Run The World" for Starz, "Raising Kanan" for Starz, the Golden Globe winning TV series "The Penguin" starring Colin Farrell and an Apple TV+ series. The top locations for filming were City Hall, Hudson River Museum, Untermyer Gardens and Oakland Cemetery.

Last September, the Yonkers Public Schools held the grand opening of the Robert Halmi Sr. Academy of Film and Television, a groundbreaking new academy that provides students with the skills and hands-on experience necessary for careers in film, television, and the broader media industry. It is named in honor of legendary and award-winning television producer Robert Halmi Sr.

The city's booming film and TV production industry is just one example of why Yonkers is the fastest growing city in New York State and the safest city of its size in the nation. Yonkers also boasts the highest graduation rate among the state's big five cities. Yonkers recently opened two new schools and is expected to break ground on a new school in 2026.

Yonkers is home to over $5 billion in private economic development, attracting national retail stores and businesses as well as national developers. The city is renovating and creating new open, green spaces including a new waterfront park in Ludlow. Yonkers is a leader in sustainability with a goal of ZERO emissions by 2050. Finally, Yonkers is awaiting a decision on one of the three remaining full gaming licenses in the downstate region.

