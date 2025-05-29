XDC Network Partners With Bitso Business To Power Cross-Border Payments From The U.S. To Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mexico City, Mexico , May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over $63 billion in inbound remittances, Mexico ranks second globally, while the United States leads the world in outbound remittance volume, exceeding $70 billion annually. This corridor is essential for millions of individuals and SMEs across the Americas, and XDC aims to modernize its financial infrastructure through blockchain.





This collaboration establishes a blockchain-based payment rail leveraging the XDC Network's ISO 20022-compatible, ultra-efficient infrastructure and Bitso Business' robust fiat on/off ramps across LATAM - helping businesses and individuals move value faster, more securely, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional channels.

Amitava Mandal, Ecosystem Development at XDC Network, commented:

"This partnership with Bitso Business marks a major leap toward our mission of bridging traditional finance with blockchain efficiency. Together, we're delivering faster, fairer cross-border transfers that solve real-world challenges in global remittances and SME trade."

Key Benefits of the Partnership :

. Low-Cost Remittances – Cross-border transfers settle in seconds with minimal fees, powered by the XDC blockchain.

. Multi-Currency Support – Instant USD ⇄ MXN conversion through Bitso's LATAM liquidity rails.

. Enterprise Integration – Ideal for SMEs, fintechs, and institutions paying suppliers or employees abroad.

. Standards-Driven – Built on ISO 20022-compliant messaging, enabling future-proof compatibility with banks and regulated entities.

. Real-World Use Case – Aligns with XDC's mission to drive meaningful adoption in high-impact, emerging markets.

With over a decade of experience, Bitso's suite of enterprise-grade APIs and regulatory access across Latin America brings a powerful layer of regional interoperability to the XDC ecosystem. Combined with XDC's hybrid blockchain and commitment to financial inclusion, this partnership sets a new benchmark for tokenized value transfer in real-world finance.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible blockchain designed for tokenizing real-world assets (RWA), enabling trade finance digitization, and supporting ISO 20022-compatible cross-border settlement infrastructure. Built for institutional-grade scalability and compliance, it offers near-zero fees and fast finality.

XDC.Cash enables global crypto-to-fiat payments across 100+ countries.

Visit: | |

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Amitava Mandal partnerships at