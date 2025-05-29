XDC Network Partners With Bitso Business To Power Cross-Border Payments From The U.S. To Mexico
This collaboration establishes a blockchain-based payment rail leveraging the XDC Network's ISO 20022-compatible, ultra-efficient infrastructure and Bitso Business' robust fiat on/off ramps across LATAM - helping businesses and individuals move value faster, more securely, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional channels.
Amitava Mandal, Ecosystem Development at XDC Network, commented:
"This partnership with Bitso Business marks a major leap toward our mission of bridging traditional finance with blockchain efficiency. Together, we're delivering faster, fairer cross-border transfers that solve real-world challenges in global remittances and SME trade."
Key Benefits of the Partnership :
. Low-Cost Remittances – Cross-border transfers settle in seconds with minimal fees, powered by the XDC blockchain.
. Multi-Currency Support – Instant USD ⇄ MXN conversion through Bitso's LATAM liquidity rails.
. Enterprise Integration – Ideal for SMEs, fintechs, and institutions paying suppliers or employees abroad.
. Standards-Driven – Built on ISO 20022-compliant messaging, enabling future-proof compatibility with banks and regulated entities.
. Real-World Use Case – Aligns with XDC's mission to drive meaningful adoption in high-impact, emerging markets.
With over a decade of experience, Bitso's suite of enterprise-grade APIs and regulatory access across Latin America brings a powerful layer of regional interoperability to the XDC ecosystem. Combined with XDC's hybrid blockchain and commitment to financial inclusion, this partnership sets a new benchmark for tokenized value transfer in real-world finance.
About XDC Network
The XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible blockchain designed for tokenizing real-world assets (RWA), enabling trade finance digitization, and supporting ISO 20022-compatible cross-border settlement infrastructure. Built for institutional-grade scalability and compliance, it offers near-zero fees and fast finality.
XDC.Cash enables global crypto-to-fiat payments across 100+ countries.
Visit: | |
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment