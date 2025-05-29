Former First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Mcmanus Joins Miller Johnson
"I am excited to join Miller Johnson and contribute to its outstanding litigation practice," said McManus. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and using my experience to help clients navigate challenging legal issues and achieve successful outcomes."
McManus will focus on developing a high-level private practice drawing on her experience in the Department of Justice where she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for over 21 years and held various leadership roles, including Appellate Chief and First Assistant. Prior to joining the Department, she represented individual and corporate clients as a member of the litigation and Appellate and Supreme Court practice groups at a larger Chicago law firm. Her extensive background includes handling high-profile civil and criminal cases, providing strategic direction on complex legal matters, and overseeing significant appellate work. She is well-known in the legal community for her strategic approach and dedication to excellence.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer McManus to our team," said David M. Buday, Managing Member at Miller Johnson. "Her deep expertise in private sector and government practice, combined with her leadership experience, will be invaluable to our clients and our firm. Jennifer's addition underscores our commitment to providing top-tier legal services and enhancing our litigation practice."
McManus adds to an already established team of high-profile litigators and former government leaders at Miller Johnson with the Department of Justice and Michigan Department of Attorney General, including:
- Fadwa Hammoud , Managing Member, Detroit office; former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Michigan Andrew Goetz , Member, Internal Investigations and Compliance; former Appellate Chief, U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan Erin Lane , Associate, Litigation, Government Investigations; former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Western District of Michigan
McManus was awarded her J.D. from Harvard Law School and earned her B.A. in mathematics and English from the University of Michigan. After law school, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable David W. McKeague then a United States District Court Judge in the Western District of Michigan.
