Eid Al Adha 2025: Dubai Announces Holidays For Public Sector Employees

Dubai on Thursday announced Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees.

This year, government workers will get four days off, with their break beginning on June 5 and lasting till June 8. Work will resume for public sector employees on Monday, June 9.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said that those who work on a shift system or whose roles involve serving the public or managing public service facilities are excluded from this advisory.

The UAE federal government has announced both public and private sector holidays for the festival. The break - for both - will be from June 5 to June 8.

On Tuesday, the moonsighting committee convened to spot the Dhul Hijjah crescent. Since it was seen in UAE skies on Tuesday evening, May 28 was announced as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Consequently, Day of Arafah will fall on June 5 and Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6.