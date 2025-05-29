UAE To Implement Age Rating System For Media Content Under New System

The UAE will have an age rating system for media content to safeguard children and adolescents from inappropriate material, as per an announcement on Thursday.

The UAE Media Council said the“comprehensive” system is“crucial given the rise in digital content consumption”. The council did not specify when or how the system would be rolled out.

This was revealed as the UAE Media Council launched a comprehensive system to regulate, empower, and stimulate growth in the media sector .

Currently, the UAE has an age classification system for movies, video and electronic games, comics and printed books as well as other materials. The aim is to protect children from inappropriate content.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policies Sector, UAE Media Council, stated that the council is implementing a comprehensive age rating system for media content to safeguard children and adolescents from inappropriate material, particularly crucial given the rise in digital content consumption.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, highlighted the Media Regulation Law and its Executive Regulation as a milestone for the UAE media sector. As the first media law issued in over 40 years, it establishes a solid foundation for a future-proof media landscape, addressing advancements in digital media, artificial intelligence, gaming, on-demand broadcasting, and other evolving fields.

According to Al Shehhi, the new system transforms the way the media sector is regulated and developed by combining updated legislation, comprehensive media services, and policies covering various sectors to enhance efficiency and sustainable growth.

The system was developed over two years through close collaboration with federal and local entities, media organisations, content creators , and international experts. This approach ensures responsiveness to change, empowers talent, fosters innovation, and attracts investment.

The regulatory framework includes benefits for content creators, noting that a key element of this system is a new resolution regulating social media advertising by individuals.

This measure aims to build public trust, protect audiences, and improve the quality of online media content. It also offers concrete support to content creators through a three-year exemption from permit fees.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the local content empowerment policy is central to this system, prioritising Emirati talent and creative projects within the national media strategy, with fee exemptions for several media services to support local producers, writers, and creatives, and encourage content that reflects national identity.

The new system aims to empower the media sector to become a driving force for development and a vital economic engine contributing to the national GDP and enhancing the UAE's regional and global competitiveness.

It focuses on unlocking potential, stimulating investment, and empowering content creators through a flexible environment, streamlined procedures, incentivising exemptions, and strategic partnerships at both local and international levels.