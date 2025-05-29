Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani To Reunite For Biopic On Dadasaheb Phalke

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and ace director Rajkumar Hirani are set to reunite after 11 years for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.

Khan and Hirani had previously worked in blockbusters like 3 idiots and PK.

According to film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film is set against the backdrop of India's Independence struggle and will chronicle the journey of Dadasaheb Phalke, who laid the foundation of cinema in India.

Taking to his X handle, Taran Adarsh wrote that the shooting of the film will begin in October 2025.

According to a statement by the film's team, VFX studios from Los Angeles have created AI designs to showcase the era and period of the film.

Hirani, with Abhijat Joshi and two other writers, Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj, have been working on this script for the last four years, according to the statement.

Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from his grandfather's life for the film.

Khan will also be seen in the sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in theatres on June 20.