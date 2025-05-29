Florida Teachers Named To Curriculum Associates' 2025 Class Of Extraordinary Educatorstm

Karen Osborn of Florosa Elementary School in Mary Esther, FL, and Nicolette Barone of Oak Park Elementary School in Tampa, FL, receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Karen Osborn of Florosa Elementary School in Mary Esther and Nicolette Barone of Oak Park Elementary School in Tampa to its 2025 class of Extraordinary Educators , an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from across the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades K–8. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Osborn and Barone are part of a select group of 29 educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Osborne and Barone have also promoted growth and achievement through interim assessments, pioneered innovative engagement strategies, and raised the expectations and achievement of their students.

"My goal in the classroom has been to empower each of my students to use their voices to create the most collaborative and encouraging experience possible," said Osborn. "Giving my students multiple entry points for participation has accommodated all the various learning styles in my classroom."

"Students are all on different levels," said Barone. "To help them feel successful and see their own growth, I focus on differentiating instruction and activities based on their individual needs. i-Ready supports this by giving me the tools to personalize learning for each student."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles-from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates and Extraordinary Educator alumni.

"The impact these teachers make creates ripple effects in their communities and across the country," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable educators and the transformative work they do to ensure better students outcomes. Our Extraordinary Educators, selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions, embody our mission of impact in the classroom and work to unlock the potential of every student."

This class of Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and explore new and unique ways to prepare the next generation of learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

