The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dalton S. Frasier As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Mr. Frasier earned his bachelor's degree in chemical and biological engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2021, and prior to that, became a certified SolidWorks professional while still in high school-demonstrating his early dedication to engineering excellence. His combination of academic achievement and real-world application makes him uniquely positioned to drive sustainable progress in the energy space.
In his current role, Mr. Frasier focuses on aligning functionality, affordability, and efficiency-ensuring that each solution delivers measurable benefits in both performance and cost savings. His efforts are helping to lay the groundwork for cleaner, more accessible energy technologies in the United States.
Outside of his professional contributions, Mr. Frasier is a proud supporter of the Barber National Institute and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His engagement with these organizations reflects a broader commitment to community enrichment and social responsibility.
With five years of industry experience and a passion for innovation, Mr. Frasier is poised to play a central role in the transformation of the energy sector. Looking ahead, he remains focused on developing next-generation technologies that support PSB Industries' mission of making energy cleaner, more efficient, and affordable for all.
An avid outdoorsman and creator, Mr. Frasier enjoys hiking, fishing, camping, and exploring product design through 3D printing. Whether in the field or the workshop, his drive to create purposeful, sustainable solutions is a constant.
