Revivbio Welcomes Dr. Ronald Meeusen To Board Of Directors, Strengthening Leadership In Biotech Innovation And Commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevivBio, a trailblazing biotech company Redefining Biologics and Biosensors development, welcomes Dr. Ron Meeusen to its Board of Directors. Dr. Meeusen is a renowned leader in biotechnology, with a distinguished track record of developing and commercializing world-changing innovations across food, agricultural biotech, and therapeutics. His expertise in scaling groundbreaking technologies at global corporations and startups will be instrumental as RevivBio continues to expand its pipeline of biologics and advanced molecular assets across industries.

"Ron's experience in commercializing pioneering biotechnologies aligns seamlessly with RevivBio's vision", said Dr. Mastouri, CEO of RevivBio. "Our strong academic foundation and cutting-edge protein development platform have attracted leading customers across industries including agriculture biotech, pharma biotech, and environmental technology sectors. With Ron's strategic guidance, we are poised to accelerate the deployment of our high-impact innovations and strengthen our position as a key player in biologics and molecular product design."

RevivBio, spun out from Harvard's Weitz Lab, is accelerating by orders of magnitude the ability to design, build and test novel, biologically active proteins and peptides, combining unprecedented speed with direct functional bioassays for the first time. The massive, multi-parametric data generated are then integrated with AI/ML models that accelerate disruptive asset development. The company's growing pipeline includes next-generation biologics for crop and animal health, and biosensors to enable continuous environmental monitoring.

"RevivBio's scientific ingenuity is extraordinary, and the team has already demonstrated remarkable traction with customers across diverse sectors," said Dr. Meeusen. "I'm excited to help guide the company as it continues translating groundbreaking research into market-ready solutions that will drive significant global change."

Dr. Meeusen's appointment marks a key milestone in RevivBio's journey, reinforcing its commitment to scalable innovation that combines world-class science and high-impact product development.

RevivBio, founded by biotech industry veteran, Dr. Mastouri, and David Weitz, the Mallingkrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University and Wyss Institute of Biologically Inspired Engineering, is an advanced biotechnology company specializing in protein design, biologics discovery, and molecular engineering for applications across industries. With strong industry traction, an expanding pipeline of assets, RevivBio is dedicated to driving scalable, world-changing innovation.

