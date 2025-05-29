New Exciting Experiences Await Travelers This Summer In Daytona Beach



The Rainforest Set to Open at Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure : The much anticipated rainforest portion of the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure will open this summer at the destination's first aquarium offering. The new Rainforest will feature multiple species of mammals and exotic birds including Toucans, Sloths, Otters, Tamarins, and many more. The 55,000 square-foot facility, which opened last year, features more than 50 separate exhibits including a 110,000-gallon shark exhibit and a guest-favorite 10,000-gallon stingray touch pool. The Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest will post updates on the official opening date of The Rainforest to their website and social media platforms.

New Exhibits at Museum of Arts & Sciences: The Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS), the 100,000-square foot art, science and history museum, will have two new exhibits for visitors to enjoy. Shoosty Bugs Exhibit features the work of Stephen Shooster. Also known as Shoosty, Shooster is a fine artist and writer whose works display multiple themes and styles, concentrating on music, landscapes, and conceptual art. At the Cici & Hyatt Brown Museum of Art , which is located on the MOAS campus, It's a Ship Show has opened and will take guests on a visual voyage through Florida's maritime history. Both exhibits will remain open through Jan. 4, 2026.

Veterans Memorial Plaza : Located on the northwest corner of the Tom Staed Veterans Memorial Bridge in Downtown Daytona Beach, the Veterans Memorial Plaza recently opened and provides a dedicated location where residents and visitors can memorialize and honor the valiant men and women who lost their lives while defending our freedom. Features include flags representing the six branches of the U.S. Military, a World War 1 memorial, and a six-foot-fire monument with the names of Volusia County residents who died in the line of duty.

Marine Science Center: Located in Ponce Inlet, the Marine Science Center is undergoing a $4.2 million renovation that will bring new marine exhibits and expand areas for public education, staff and volunteers. The Marine Science Center is expected to reopen on June 23.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 : After a one-year absence, the NASCAR regular-season finale returns to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 , scheduled for Saturday night, Aug. 23. This year's 160-lap, 400-mile race will be the final opportunity for drivers to secure their spot in the 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

International Speedway Blvd. ramp and World's Most Famous Beach Sign : The International Speedway Blvd. beach approach at A1A, where the iconic "World's Most Famous Beach" sign is located, has reopened after the completion of a ramp improvement project. The upgraded ramp features three lanes to improve traffic flow onto the beach and enhance the overall beach experience. Also reopening is Sam's Coal Fired Pizza , a popular pizza shop located adjacent to the ramp that was closed during the improvement project.

Jackie Robinson Ballpark: Fans attending Daytona Tortugas minor league baseball games this summer will notice significant improvements to Jackie Robinson Ballpark, where ground-breaking African-American baseball player Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. The facility is undergoing a multi-million, multi-year renovation project that will be completed in phases. Among the enhancements completed ahead of this season are the replacement of 1,300 seats, a new sound system, the batter's eye located in center field and the foul poles.

Ambros Daytona: Daytona Beach's newest hotel property, Ambros Daytona , opened in the spring in Daytona Beach Shores. The 50-room independent boutique lifestyle hotel offers an elevated relaxed environment with a mix of single king rooms, double queen rooms and suites that cater to families, singles and couples. Half of the rooms feature kitchenettes. Mystic Lobster: Located within the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, a new fast-casual seafood chain, Mystic Lobster , has opened serving a variety of lobster rolls, crab cakes, lobster tacos, sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

