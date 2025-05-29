New Richmond American Community Set To Open In Grass Valley
New single- & two-story homes with open layouts
Six thoughtfully designed floor plans
Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,390 to 3,050 sq. ft.
Guest suites & covered patios available
Community trails, parks & playgrounds
Near historic downtown Grass Valley
Close proximity to CA-49, notable schools, essential services, shopping & dining
Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch is located at 114 Underwood Way-off Brunswick Road and Sutton Way-in Grass Valley. For more information and to join the community's interest list, call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican .
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
