Leeward CC's Food Innovation Hub To Host Hawai'i High Pressure Processing Summit

HPP is a non-thermal food preservation method that uses extremely high water pressure to inactivate harmful pathogens and spoilage microorganisms in food. In a matter of minutes, this process extends shelf life while preserving food's freshness, flavor, and nutritional quality – all without the need for preservatives and additives. To explore these benefits in greater detail, summit attendees can engage with expert panels, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities that offer hands-on insights into HPP and its impact.

"Hiperbaric is proud to partner with Leeward Community College and the WVAPDC for Hawaiʻi's first High Pressure Processing Summit," said Rob Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA executive director. "This milestone event highlights the cutting-edge capabilities of our HPP technology. It also underscores our shared commitment to food innovation, safety, and sustainability while empowering Hawaiʻi's food entrepreneurs to elevate local products to national and global markets."

Summit sessions will cover HPP-ready packaging and real-world applications, food safety, regulatory compliance, and success stories from Hawaiʻi food entrepreneurs who scaled their businesses with support from the WVAPDC. The event boasts an impressive speaker lineup, with experts in food science, entrepreneurship and policy, including: Chris Bailey, WVAPDC manager; Hawaiʻi State Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz; Dr. Mario González-Angulo, Hiperbaric HPP applications manager; Dr. Carlos Peñaloza, Leeward Community College chancellor; Daniela Soto Castro, Hiperbaric HPP applications specialist; Anthony Zapata, Hiperbaric business development manager; and Hailey Zhou, WVAPDC product development manager.

"This summit highlights Leeward's commitment to equipping Hawaiʻi's food innovators with state-of-the-art technology that enables them to expand into new markets with an extended shelf-life and premium offering," said Carlos Peñaloza, Leeward Community College chancellor. "By partnering with industry leaders like Hiperbaric, we are helping our local entrepreneurs compete globally while building a stronger, more resilient food economy at home."

"The summit is a monumental step toward unlocking the full potential of the WVAPDC," said State Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz. "By showcasing the Center's HPP technology and value-added services, we are reinforcing our commitment to regional economic development. These strategic investments empower local entrepreneurs and small businesses to compete effectively in both domestic and international markets."

Tickets for the Hawaiʻi High Pressure Processing Summit are available at different rates. A $100 Early Bird Special will be offered through June 15, while General Admission will be $200 from June 16 to July 16.

About the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center

Established in 2024, the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC) is a 33,000-square-foot food manufacturing and education facility operated by Leeward Community College in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi. WVAPDC plays a key role in strengthening Hawaiʻi's economy by helping to turn local ingredients into value-added food products for local and global markets. The Center accomplishes this mission by supporting students, food entrepreneurs, and farmers through premier educational programming, product development consulting, and access to comprehensive resources – including commercial kitchens with state-of-the-art equipment, a product development lab with testing capabilities, and the state's only Hiperbaric high pressure processing system for small-scale production. The Center also offers packaging and labeling suites, flexible workspaces for classes and training, and an event loft with a demonstration kitchen.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D. With more than 400 installations, hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, an Asia office in Shanghai, China, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania. For more information, visit: