Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For The Three Months Of 2025

Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For The Three Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first three months of 2025 was EUR 52.3 million, or 14.8% more than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2024 was EUR 45.6 million). EBITDA in the first three months of 2025 was EUR 2.0 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million a year ago. In the first three months of 2025, the company generated a net profit of EUR 0.2 million. In the first three months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.2 million.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 52461419
