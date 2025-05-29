PM Modi's Visit On May 31 Will Mark A New Era Of Transformation In MP: Mohan Yadav
The Madhya Pradesh CM said that Prime Minister Modi will perform the virtual bhoomi-pujan for ghat construction along the Kshipra River, which is the part of the Simhastha 2028 preparations.
More than 29 km long stretch from Shani Mandir to Nagda Bypass in the holy city of Ujjain will be developed at a cost of Rs 778.91 crore.
He will also lay the foundation for additional water management structures worth over Rs 80 crore, including barrages, stop dams, and vented causeways across Dhar, Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, and nearby districts.
PM Modi will release a commemorative postage stamp. He will release a Rs 300 coin and postage stamp dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai.
He will also honour a woman artist who has made remarkable contributions to tribal, folk, and traditional arts with the National Devi Ahilyabai Award.
Beside, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate two newly constructed airports, one in Datia and another in Satna. He will also virtually inaugurate the first phase of Indore Metro Rail.
"May 31, 2025, will mark a new era of social, cultural, and infrastructural transformation in Madhya Pradesh -- symbolising women's empowerment inspired by Devi Ahilyabai and development guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
A mega event, which is being organised at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, is expected to witness the participation of around two lakh women from across the state.
Meanwhile, as a counter to the Prime Minister's scheduled programme, the opposition Congress has decided to organise a mega rally 'Jai Hind Sabha' in Jabalpur, around 350 km from Bhopal, which will be attended by several senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state unit chief Jitu Patwari on May 31.
