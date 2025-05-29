Congress Sets Up Five Committees For Telangana Unit
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, Advisory Committee, Delimitation Committee, Samvidhan Bachao Program Committee, and Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said in a statement.
The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) comprises 22 members including AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natrajan, AICC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Indian cricket captain and TPCC working president Mohammad Azharuddin.
All AICC secretaries attached to Telangana, all AICC secretaries from the state, TPCC working presidents and heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of PAC while state Cabinet ministers will be special invitees.
Fifteen-member advisory committee also includes Meenakshi Natrajan, Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior leaders V. Hanumantha Rao, K. Jana Reddy, K. Kesava Rao and Madhu Yaskhi Goud.
Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed as chairman of seven-member Delimitation committee.
The AICC also appointed 16-member Samvidhan Bachao Program Committee, headed by P. Vinay Kumar.
MP Mallu Ravi will be the chairman of six-member Disciplinary Committee. A. Shyam Mohan has been named as vice-chairman.
The AICC president appointed the five committees four days after the central leadership held consultation with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and some senior leaders.
The AICC is likely to announce working president, vice-presidents and general secretaries of TPCC soon.
The ruling party is also waiting for the central leadership's decision on expanding Cabinet.
The Central leaders held several rounds of consultations with the state leadership to fill six vacant Cabinet berths but could not take a decision.
The Congress party came to power in the state in November 2023 but the central leadership kept the Cabinet expansion in pending.
