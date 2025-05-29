Greece To Toughen Migration Laws: Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: Greece plans to eliminate a provision allowing irregular migrants to apply for residency after seven years in the country, the migration minister announced Thursday, saying the rule had been abused.

Makis Voridis said he is scrapping an existing provision that enables irregular migrants to apply for a residence permit after seven years in the country in a toughening of migration laws.

"The longer you were (in the country) illegally, the bigger your prize.

"From now on, whoever is in Greece illegally will never be legalised, will never get a residence permit," he said, pointing out that some 55-65,000 people enter Greece illegally every year, with half granted asylum.

The police last year arrested 74,000 irregular migrants, but could only expel 2,500, he told broadcaster Skai.

Detainees often claim a false country of origin to avoid deportation, stalling the process for months, Voridis said.

"There must be (sanctions) for those who persist in staying even though they are not legally here," he said.

The new draft law, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, carries a prison sentence of up to five years for illegal entry and residence, he said.

The draft's parliamentary passage, slated for June, is essentially assured with the government enjoying a majority.

Administrative detention prior to deportation will be extended to a maximum two years, up from a maximum 18 months currently, he said.

Irregular migrants can choose voluntary repatriation to avoid any sanctions, he said.

Voridis said new regulations to encourage legal migration will be presented by July.

According to Bank of Greece governor Yiannis Stournaras, the country is short of around 200,000 labourers.