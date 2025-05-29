American Bitcoin Investor, Dominari Holdings (Nasdaq: DOMH), Gains On News Of Russell Microcap Index Inclusion

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a leading platform for investment insights, reports on Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH ), which will join the Russell Microcap® Index following the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after US markets open on June 30, 2025, based on a preliminary list posted May 23, 2025.

Dominari's stock rose in Wednesday's trading following the announcement.

The Russell US Indexes reconstitution, finalized as of April 30, 2025, ranks the 4,000 largest US stocks by market capitalization. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, which lasts one year, ensures automatic placement in relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell assigns index membership based on objective market-cap rankings and style attributes.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of Dominari Holdings stated, "Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a meaningful milestone that reflects the momentum we are building across our business. This recognition enhances our visibility amount institutional and retail investors as we continue to execute on our strategic vision and pursue opportunities for sustainable growth. We remain committed to delivering long-term value through disciplined execution, innovation and operational excellence."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell's US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH ) is a strategic investor in American Bitcoin ,now merged with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP ) . Dominari owns over 3% of American Bitcoin.

Following the completion of the transaction, current Gryphon stockholders are expected to own approximately 2% of the combined company, and former American Bitcoin stockholders will own approximately 98%. The transaction is expected to close as early as the third quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of specified closing conditions, including receipt of Gryphon stockholder approval.

Two other investments of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH ) include biometric cybersecurity stock authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID ) and drone stock Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC ).

Dominari is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance stockholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

