​S&P 500 Trades In 3-Month Highs While Silver Price Flatlines And USD/JPY Rally Fades

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​S&P 500 trades in 3-month highs

The S&P 500 continues its ascent as a US trade court block's US President Trump's tariffs.

The 12 February low at 6,003 and the 26 February high at 6,009 are now in focus, a rise above which would put the 6 January high at 6,021 on the map ahead of the late December peak at 6,049.

Minor support is seen at Wednesday's 5,939 high and the April-to-May uptrend line at 5,850 ahead of the late March high at 5,786.

While last week's low at 5,768 holds, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to stay intact.

Source: TradingView ​Recent USD/JPY ascent stalls

USD/JPY's sharp rally from Tuesday's ¥142.12 low is beginning to run out of steam below Thursday's ¥146.28 high.

While the next higher long-term downtrend line at ¥147.18 caps, the overall trend remains bearish.

Immediate resistance is seen around the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) and the March low at ¥146.54-to-¥146.64.

Minor support may be spotted around the ¥144.03 late April high. Below it lies Tuesday's low at ¥142.12, a fall below which would point towards the resumption of the downtrend.

A rise above the long-term downtrend line at ¥147.18 would likely put the ¥148.65 mid-May peak back on the cards. If bettered, the 200-day SMA at ¥149.54 would probably be back on the map.

Source: TradingView ​Silver price stays range bound

The price of spot silver continues to sideways trade whilst being supported by its 55-day SMA at $32.82 per troy ounce.

For a break out of the current sideways trading range to be seen, last week's high at $33.70 would need to be exceeded on a daily chart closing basis. In this case the March peak at $34.58 would be back in focus.

Were a slip through this and last Thursday's lows at $32.70-to-$32.61 to unfold, the next lower $31.67-to-$31.66 may be revisited, together with the 200-day SMA at $31.54.

Source: TradingView