Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Postal Service Releases Dog Bite National Rankings


2025-05-29 02:19:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The best way to keep safe from dog attacks is to recognize and promote the responsibility of pet ownership, such as teaching your dog appropriate behavior and commands and not allowing your dog to roam freely. All dogs - regardless of breed, size or age - have the potential to bite," said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager. "Dog bite attacks on postal employees are preventable. The most important message for our customers to remember during the 2025 USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign is keep your dog secured and away from the carrier as the mail is being delivered. Help ensure the safety of everyone in our communities."

Dog Owners Can Help With Safe Mail Delivery

Many of us are dog lovers, but few of us are dog experts. Even dogs that have never shown signs of aggression can react in ways their owners don't expect. They can act without warning on their instinct to protect their owners and their owners' property. Dogs may attack not only to defend their territory, but also when they feel startled, anxious or unwell. It's not just about bad or aggressive dogs - it's about unpredictable moments.

Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any potentially dangerous interactions.

Keep your dog in a separate room or area away from the door when the mail carrier comes to your house. If you go outside, close the door firmly behind you and make sure it is secured so your dog doesn't slip out or bust through it unexpectedly. If you are outside with your dog while mail is being delivered, make sure your dog is secured away from the mail carrier and on a leash. Never accept the mail from your mail carrier in the presence of your dog.

Pet owners also should remind children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier because the dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery and See the Mail on Your Electronic Device Before It Arrives

By using USPS Informed Delivery, a free service, customers can digitally preview incoming mail and packages from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Millions of customers have enrolled since the service was launched in 2017. Sign up at . This service can help dog owners anticipate when their carrier will arrive.

The Cost of a Dog Attack

When a postal employee suffers an injury from a dog attack, it can cost the dog owner thousands of dollars because they could be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs, and pain and suffering for the employee.

"Customers may not consider their dog a danger to others, however, to a letter carrier like me, all dogs can be considered a threat when delivering the mail," said Jonah Helfrich, a Blue Bell, PA, letter carrier. "I was recently delivering mail and a dog barged through a door and bit me on the wrist, which required me to seek medical treatment. I strongly encourage all dog owners to take precautions to make sure their dog is secure when mail is being delivered."

Mail Carriers Know How to Deliver Safely

Mail carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog's territory.

Mail carriers are trained to:

  • Make a non-threatening noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog if entering a yard;
  • Never startle a dog;
  • Keep their eyes on any dog;
  • Never assume a dog will not bite;
  • Never attempt to pet or feed a dog; and
  • Place their foot against an outward swinging door to prevent a dog from escaping.

If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog - such as a mail satchel - and to use dog repellent, if necessary.

Mail carriers have tools to alert them to dogs on their routes. A dog alert feature on carriers' handheld scanners can remind them of a possible dog hazard, and dog warning cards must be used during mail sorting to alert carriers to addresses where a dog may interfere with delivery.

Mail Delivery Could Be Suspended Because of Unsecured Dog

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service can be stopped.

Until the carrier feels safe enough to restart delivery, the mail will have to be picked up at the dog owner's local Post Office.

If a carrier feels a house or neighborhood is unsafe to deliver the mail and there is no way to inform residents their mail service has been suspended, the residents would have to contact the supervisor at their local Post Office for more information. The residents would also have to pick up their mail at the Post Office until it is safe to resume delivery.

If a dangerous dog issue is not resolved, owners can be required to rent a Post Office box to receive mail.

Cities and States With the Most Dog Attacks in 2024

For the 2024 dog attack rankings in your specific city or town, contact your local Corporate Communications representative at .

These 38 cities comprise the top 20 localities with the greatest number of dog bite incidents:

2024 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data


CITY

# of DOG
BITE/DOG
ATTACK

Top 20
cities by
number

1

LOS ANGELES, California

77

1

2

HOUSTON, Texas

65

2

3

CHICAGO, Illinois

57

3

4

ST. LOUIS, Missouri

47

4

5

CINCINNATI, Ohio

44

5

6

DALLAS, Texas

43

6

7

KANSAS CITY, Missouri

40

7

8

CLEVELAND, Ohio

40

7

9

SAN DIEGO, California

35

8

10

DENVER, Colorado

34

9

11

SAN ANTONIO, Texas

32

10

12

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania

32

10

13

DETROIT, Michigan

32

10

14

COLUMBUS, Ohio

32

10

15

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

30

11

16

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

26

12

17

PHOENIX, Arizona

25

13

18

MEMPHIS, Tennessee

25

13

19

OMAHA, Nebraska

24

14

20

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky

24

14

21

ROCHESTER, New York

23

15

22

TOLEDO, Ohio

21

16

23

SACRAMENTO, California

21

16

24

EL PASO, Texas

21

16

25

SAN FRANCISCO, California

20

17

26

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

20

17

27

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

20

17

28

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico

20

17

29

STOCKTON, California

18

18

30

OAKLAND, California

18

18

31

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

17

19

32

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah

17

19

33

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

17

19

34

MIAMI, Florida

17

19

35

DES MOINES, Iowa

17

19

36

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida

15

20

37

FORT WORTH, Texas

15

20

38

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama

15

20

Here are the 10 states with the greatest number of dog bite incidents:

2024 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data


STATE

# of DOG
BITE/DOG

Top 10
States

1

California

701

1

2

Texas

438

2

3

Ohio

350

3

4

Illinois

344

4

5

New York

322

5

6

Pennsylvania

316

6

7

Michigan

231

7

8

Florida

210

8

9

Missouri

207

9

10

North Carolina

169

10

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Facebook ; Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads ; and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and .

Contact: David P. Coleman
(c) 202-425-1476
[email protected]
usps/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109612702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search