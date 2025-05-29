Zeigler Automotive Group has been recognized for the 12th time as one of Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®, a distinction awarded by the National Association for Business Resources. This prestigious honor highlights Zeigler's continued excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement, and human resource practices.

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeigler Automotive Group today announced that it has earned its 12th Best & Brightest Companies To Work For® Award for the highly competitive Chicago market. Presented by the National Association for Business Resources, this coveted accolade is awarded to organizations in the Greater Chicago area that not only maintain, but also establish stringent standards for exemplary practices in company culture, human resources, and beyond.

Zeigler Auto Group Earns its 12th Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies To Work For® Award

Continue Reading

As the only dealership group to receive this recognition for 12 years in the highly competitive Chicago market, Zeigler continues to set the benchmark for industry leadership and employee satisfaction. Recently, the Zeigler also acquired Ferrari Lake Forest from the Mancuso family expanding its luxury footprint in the region.

"This award represents more than just consistency-it reflects our unwavering focus on creating an environment where people can grow, innovate, and thrive," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "In a rapidly changing automotive landscape, our ability to stay grounded in our core values while adapting to new challenges is entirely due to the incredible talent and dedication of our team."

With the ten to one winning ratio for this program, only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business and human resource practices have been selected as winners.

"Earning our 12th Best & Brightest award in Chicago reflects the intentional work we've done over the years to create a workplace where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow," said Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development, Zeigler Auto Group

The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm that reviewed several key metrics. The categories for scoring included: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Civility and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

For over 25 years, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has established itself as a trusted authority in identifying top human resource practices and offering benchmarking tools for companies committed to excellence in workplace standards.

Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs, emphasized that "these companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture. By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of top-tier leaders has created a strong foundation that sets them apart as leaders in their industries and communities."

Zeigler Auto Group has consistently earned various awards for its commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Some recent notable awards include Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. awards for 2023 and 2024. The Kalamazoo-based organization has also earned additional Best and Brightest Companies to Work For awards in the regions it operates. These include its 19th consecutive West Michigan award, its 12th Chicago-area award, and its 7th consecutive national award.

For more information about careers at Zeigler Auto Group, visit zeigler/careers.

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT

Francis Mariela

239.273.6976

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED