New Spray Keeps Flowers Fresh For Days, Boosting India's Floriculture Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)Scientists at CSIR-NBRI (National Botanical Research Institute) have developed a special eco-friendly spray called FloriGuard that keeps flowers fresh and fragrant for many days after being plucked.

This breakthrough is the result of three years of dedicated research and is based entirely on natural, non-toxic ingredients that are safe for both health and the environment.

The spray works by creating a protective antibacterial layer around the flowers, preventing wilting, discoloration, and bad odor, while maintaining their natural beauty, color, and shine.

FloriGuard is designed to be effective for various uses such as in homes, temples, hotels, and event decorations. Compared to existing chemical sprays in the market, it is safer, more affordable, and more efficient.

It not only extends the shelf life of flowers by up to 33 per cent but also retains their freshness, softness, and fragrance, even under challenging conditions like high temperatures or lack of water.

This makes it a significant innovation, especially for India, where flower usage is deeply rooted in cultural and religious practices.

The launch of FloriGuard is expected within the next three months, both online and in stores, through a private company partnership.

According to CSIR-NBRI Director Dr. Ajit Kumar Shasany, such scientific innovations have the power to make daily life more sustainable, aesthetic, and eco-friendly.

This invention is also a major step forward in enhancing India's position in the global floriculture market. One of the key challenges in flower export is maintaining freshness during long-distance transportation.

With FloriGuard, Indian flowers can now stay fresh longer, allowing them to be shipped internationally without loss of quality.

This not only opens new markets for Indian floriculturists but also boosts export potential, contributing to increased income for farmers and promoting India's identity as a hub for sustainable botanical innovation.

