Shisha Demand Set To Skyrocket As Nearly 90% Of UAE Hospitality Venues Predict Imminent Growth

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The UAE hospitality sector is experiencing a shisha boom, with venue owners across the region expecting demand to surge over the next two years, according to new research from AIR, the world's leading social inhalation business.

The study, conducted with 400 hospitality businesses which offer shisha in the UAE, Spain, Germany, and the US, aimed to explore future demand and trends in four of the world's largest and fastest-growing shisha markets. It reveals that 86% of businesses in the UAE expect to see demand for shisha increase over the next two years, with strong backing seen across the region.

With the rising demand for shisha, the research also reveals that businesses are exploring ways to meet evolving consumer expectations and gain a competitive advantage. Four in five (80%) of venues in the UAE say they are open to introducing charcoal-free alternatives, recognizing the value of offering a cleaner, safer and more efficient experience that aligns with the growing focus on health-conscious options.

Furthermore, many UAE venue owners believe such innovation in their shisha offering could significantly improve their operations, with 32% seeing a reduction in staff workload and 27% anticipating its appeal to health-conscious consumers, cleaning charcoal smoke out the ambient air and out of the consumer experience. Significantly, 24.5% expect it to boost revenue.

A major challenge cited by UAE venue owners offering shisha has been complying with local regulations around air quality, emissions, and fire safety, with 80% agreeing that these issues have created hurdles when introducing the product in their premises. As a result, 25% of venue owners view charcoal-free technology as a solution that helps meet these regulatory requirements.

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR, said:

"Shisha is deeply embedded in the culture and hospitality of the UAE. It's not just a product, it's a centuries-old tradition rooted in community, conversation and connection. But traditions must evolve to thrive, and today's consumers expect a premium experience that also reflects modern standards of quality, health and innovation.

“Venues that embrace new shisha technologies are not only safeguarding that heritage, but enhancing it - offering customers the experience they love, with none of the trade-offs. We're proud to work with hospitality venues across the region to support that evolution and help them future-proof their offering.”

Dani Khairallah, owner at Playa Beach Club in Dubai, recently introduced OOKA Pro to his venue's offering. Commenting on the impact it's had, he said: “We've always looked for ways to elevate the guest experience at Playa - and discovering OOKA really felt like a match made in heaven. The OOKA Pro is simple to operate, eliminates all the hassle of charcoal and delivers a smooth flavor that our guests love. It perfectly complements the clean, luxurious atmosphere we aim to create. Since introducing it, we've noticed our clientele spending more time at the venue, returning more often, and ultimately boosting our sales - it's been a real game changer for our revenue and how we deliver the shisha experience.”

AIR is committed to leading the way in shisha innovation and customer experience. Just under two years ago it launched OOKA, a revolutionary device that eliminates the need for charcoal, offering a cleaner, safer and more efficient shisha experience to consumers.

Following extremely positive feedback and strong sales, AIR launched OOKA Pro, aimed specifically at hospitality venues. Designed to support up to eight sessions on a single charge - more than double its predecessor - it ensures uninterrupted service, especially in high-traffic venues. It features an LED design with customizable lighting, allowing venues to tailor it to their specific ambiance and enhance the overall customer experience.

OOKA Pro is a step forward in shaping the future of shisha, helping venues offer the cleaner, more efficient service they and their customers' demand - all while preserving the rich traditions that define the experience in the region.

Note to editors:

About the research

400 business owners (aged 18+) at hospitality venues offering shisha were surveyed by Censuswide between 19.02.2025 and 24.02.2025 – with 100 respondents in each market: the UAE, Spain, Germany, and the US.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation.

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

