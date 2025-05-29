Fitch Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating To 'BBB', Outlook Stable

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Company) is pleased to announce that Fitch has upgraded its long-term issuer default rating and the senior unsecured rating on Hikma Finance USA LLC's $500 million notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said: “I am pleased that now both Fitch and S&P have upgraded Hikma to BBB, reinforcing our investment grade rating. These upgrades are a strong endorsement of our strategic direction, financial discipline, and operational resilience. They underscore Hikma's solid market position across key geographies and reflect confidence in our ability to consistently deliver strong financial results, supported by our diversified business model, robust balance sheet, and prudent capital allocation.”

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe. For more information, please visit:

Permalink