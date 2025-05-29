Fitch Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating To 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said: “I am pleased that now both Fitch and S&P have upgraded Hikma to BBB, reinforcing our investment grade rating. These upgrades are a strong endorsement of our strategic direction, financial discipline, and operational resilience. They underscore Hikma's solid market position across key geographies and reflect confidence in our ability to consistently deliver strong financial results, supported by our diversified business model, robust balance sheet, and prudent capital allocation.”
About Hikma
Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe. For more information, please visit:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment