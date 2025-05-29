Corpay Named The Official Foreign Exchange Provider Of Major League Soccer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to become the league's Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Provider.

Through this collaboration, MLS will have access to Corpay Cross Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable the league to manage global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is honored to be named the Official FX Provider for MLS, the top-tier professional soccer league in the United States and Canada," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“I am confident that MLS and the league's network of corporate business partners will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, along with our experience gained within the world of sports.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Corpay as the Official Foreign Exchange Provider of MLS,“ said Greg Millard, MLS SVP, Brand Alliances.“MLS is part of the global game, and we look forward to working with Corpay to make our foreign exchange practices more efficient.”

The announcement between MLS and Corpay arrives during a period of great momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America. As MLS is underway in its 30th season, the U.S. is also preparing to host the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup taking place in 2025, as well as the FIFA World Cup across the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit .

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at href="" rel="nofollow" appl . MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple/apple-tv-app .

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.

