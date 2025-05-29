Lisa Sequino Appointed President, Makeup Brand Cluster, The Estée Lauder Companies

Lisa Sequino Appointed President, Makeup Brand Cluster, The Estée Lauder Companies
A respected leader with more than two decades of experience in the beauty industry, Ms. Sequino returns to The Estée Lauder Companies with a distinctive blend of deep institutional knowledge and proven success as a CEO. In her new role, she will be responsible for accelerating innovation and makeup trends, step-changing consumer recruitment and enhancing local relevance. Her appointment reflects the company's continued investment in strengthening its makeup category and unlocking long-term opportunity.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as the new leader of our makeup cluster,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis .“She is a powerful leader with a strong record of driving brand and business results. Her unique combination of strategic and conceptual thinking, entrepreneurial mindset and operational excellence makes her exceptionally well-suited to fast track our makeup cluster into its next phase of growth. Under Lisa's leadership, we are focused on winning with today's makeup consumer across generations, geographies and channels.”
With nine years of experience at The Estée Lauder Companies in senior roles across both global and North America businesses, Ms. Sequino's extensive familiarity with the company and its brands will enable her to quickly accelerate momentum across the makeup brand cluster. She served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Estée Lauder – North America, where she led the go-to-market strategy and execution for the company's flagship brand in its home region. She later advanced to Senior Vice President, Brands – North America, where she oversaw a multi-brand portfolio across skincare, makeup, and fragrance, and was responsible for optimizing brand synergies and accelerating execution across categories and channels in the region.
Following her impactful tenure at the company, Ms. Sequino served as CEO of JLo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez's beauty brand, and most recently, was CEO of Supergoop!, where she fostered an indie and digital-first mindset to expand its global footprint. Under her leadership, Supergoop! captured emerging trends to launch innovative products for the brand – including tinted moisturizers, lip balms, and setting powders – that redefined the category for Supergoop! and broadened consumer usage occasions.
“I'm excited to return to The Estée Lauder Companies to help drive the next chapter of growth in the makeup category,” said Lisa Sequino .“There's tremendous opportunity to reach new makeup consumers globally by accelerating innovation and trends, fast-tracking consumer acquisition across channels, driving digital and social media, and assuring local relevance to win with today's makeup consumer. I look forward to partnering with the incredible teams behind M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Smashbox, and GLAMGLOW to unlock new opportunities, scale impact, and drive meaningful business results.”
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include those in the various quotations. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include the ability to successfully implement the Company's strategy, including Beauty Reimagined and the profit recovery and growth plan; successfully transition its leadership; and those other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.
