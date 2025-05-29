BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 29/05: Bullish Breakout (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 113,000. Add a stop-loss at 100,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 113,000.
The BTC/USD pair also reacted mildly to the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). These minutes showed that officials prefer a wait-and-see approach before cutting interest rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a slow uptrend since April when it bottomed at 74,457. It has continued making a series of higher highs and higher lows, with investors buying every dip.Bitcoin is now hovering at the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign. It is in the process of forming the handle section of this pattern.Bitcoin remains above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, meaning that the bullish trend is continuing. Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue rising, with the next point to watch being at 115,000. A drop below the support at 100,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment