403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forecast Today 29/05: Slide Deepens (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro initially tried to rally a bit against the US dollar during the early hours of Wednesday but has seen sellers come back into the market to push things lower again. As we find ourselves reaching below the 1.13 level, this is a very interesting turn of events considering that the market is starting to look a little bit tired, and we could be in the process of forming a bit of a“phase shift”, which is when you start to change trends overall, going from bullish to bearish or vice versa.
Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose moneyEURUSD Chart by TradingViewI look at the 1.1250 level as short-term support, followed by the 1.12 level. What also makes 1.12 a little bit more interesting is the fact that the 50 Day EMA is reaching that area, which could cause a little bit of technical support. If we break down below there, then I think it gives you the“all clear” to look for the Euro to drop pretty significantly. Everything I see on the chart, it certainly looks as if we are in the midst of trying to form a“lower high”, which of course is bearish. However, if we were to turn around and break above the 1.14 level, then you have to look at the 1.15 level as the gateway to much higher levels. If we break above there, the US dollar is probably in trouble against not only the Euro, but most other currencies.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best online forex trading platform worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment