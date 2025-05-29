USD/CHF Forex Signal Today 29/05: Continues To Fight (Video)
- I am a buyer of the USD at this point. I am putting my stop loss below the 0.82 level and aiming for 0.8450 above. I am using a SMALL position.
If the interest rate differential continues to favor the US dollar the way it has. It makes a lot of sense that this pair eventually goes higher. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of choppiness.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI still look at each and every pullback as a potential buying opportunity, at least until we break down below the 0.81 level. If we do clear the 0.84 level, then we could see the beginning of something rather big.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
