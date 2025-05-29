403
Gold Today 29/05: Recovery May Bring Gold Selling (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Leaning towards a relative bearish correction. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3270 – $3230 – $3160 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3330 – $3370 – $3410 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the $3340 resistance level with a target of $3250 and a stop-loss of $3380. Buy Gold from the $3220 support level with a target of $3340 and a stop-loss of $3200.
We still recommend buying gold on every dip, while monitoring market influencing factors and not taking risks, regardless of the strength of trading opportunities.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFor their part, Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, have stressed the need for decisive action if inflation deviates from target. The Federal Reserve has kept US interest rates at 4.25%-4.50% since December, striking a balance between curbing inflation and ongoing market uncertainty, partly attributed to President Trump's unpredictable trade stance.Overall, gold prices remain up over 25% this year, supported by safe-haven demand amid concerns about the US deficit, global trade tensions, and geopolitical risks in Ukraine and the Middle East.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
