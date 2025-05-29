Bell Techlogix Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm - Three Years In A Row

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being certified as a Great Place to Work for three straight years is not just a badge – it's a reflection of the deep culture of trust, empathy, and empowerment we've cultivated," said Ami Graves, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bell Techlogix. "This recognition belongs to our people. Their feedback, ideas, and passion for what they do continue to shape our future."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bell Techlogix stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix, expressed his pride in this accomplishment: "Earning the Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year is a tremendous achievement for our company. Seeing both our U.S. and India teams achieve this recognition reinforces our belief that our people are our greatest strength. We are committed to continuing to foster an environment where all employees, regardless of location, feel valued, supported, and empowered."

Bell Techlogix culture is rooted in a strong sense of belonging and inclusion, where diversity is celebrated as a key driver of innovation and success. In addition to offering competitive benefits and career development opportunities, the company fosters an environment where work-life balance is prioritized. Bell Techlogix is also proud to be recognized as a Good Wages Initiative Employer of Choice and a Military Spouse Employment Partner with the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Bell Techlogix



Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at m , follow us on Twitter , like us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

