WNC Roofing, LLC Opens Spartanburg, SC Location After A Decade Of Serving The Upstate


2025-05-29 02:16:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Roofing, LLC is proud to announce the official opening of its new location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking a major milestone after more than ten years of dedicated service in the Upstate region.

Known for its commercial roofing expertise and commitment to quality, WNC Roofing has built a solid reputation across the Carolinas. The new Spartanburg office strengthens the company's footprint in the region and enhances its ability to serve local businesses with localized support.

"This isn't just a new office-it's a commitment to serving the Upstate," said Konrad Schimmel, Business Development Manager of WNC Roofing. "Spartanburg has been part of our service area for years, and opening a location here means we can deepen our relationships and raise the bar even higher for commercial roofing service in the Upstate."

WNC Roofing specializes in commercial and industrial roofing services, including roof inspections , repairs , replacements , and maintenance . The new Spartanburg branch will offer the same high-caliber service, safety-first approach, and reliability that clients have come to expect.

The Spartanburg office is located at 991 Asheville Hwy , and is now open after a year of renovations.

For more information, visit wncroofing or call 864-345-8876.

Contact:
Konrad Schimmel
***@wncroofing

Photos:

