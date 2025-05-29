MISS ARIZONA USA & MISS ARIZONA TEEN USA WELCOME NEW STATE DIRECTOR, SEBASTIEN VERSTRAET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss Arizona USA and Miss Arizona Teen USA organization is pleased to announce Sebastien Verstraet as the new State Director.
Verstraet brings years of experience as a respected pageant director, acclaimed photographer, and fashion show producer. He has led productions for New York Fashion Week and founded Tempe Fashion Week, showcasing his creative leadership and passion for empowering others through fashion and pageantry.
"Pageantry is dear to my heart," said Verstraet. "It builds confidence, fosters growth, and pushes women to challenge themselves. I've seen the transformation it inspires and am honored to help women realize their potential and pursue their dreams."
As State Director, Verstraet aims to foster a culture of inclusivity, empowerment, and representation. His vision is to continue elevating the Miss Arizona USA program by celebrating diversity, expanding opportunities, and redefining beauty standards.
Press Contact:
For pageant dates, program updates, or media requests for reigning titleholders-Miss Arizona USA, K Johnson, and Miss Arizona Teen USA, Rachael McLaen-please visit or email us at [email protected] .
