SIPP Americas LLC Secures Exclusive Canada, United States And Mexico Distribution Rights For Resiline® Spray-In-Place Pipe Rehabilitation Solutions From Resimac Ltd

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPP Americas LLC, an infrastructure solutions company based in Dallas, is pleased to announce that it has secured exclusive distribution rights for the Resiline® product line in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Developed by Resimac Ltd., a company based in the United Kingdom, this agreement represents a significant advancement in expanding advanced Spray-in-Place Pipe (SIPP) pressure pipe rehabilitation technologies throughout North America.

Resiline® products were created by industry-leading specialists and have undergone extensive testing to ensure fit for purpose for the SIPP rehabilitation of aging and deteriorating potable and non-potable pressure pipelines including potable water, force mains, fire mains, and industrial pipelines. These products are designed for quick curing, durability, efficiency, minimal service disruption, and compliance with stringent international standards.

“We are excited to partner with Resimac Ltd to bring the Resiline® product line to the North American market,” said Giacomo (Jack) Conte, CEO of SIPP Americas LLC.“Municipalities, utilities, and facilities across North America are encountering increasing difficulties in maintaining aging and deteriorating critical pressure pipelines. Resiline® offers a high-performance, cost-effective trenchless pipeline rehabilitation solution that minimizes downtime and restores pipeline integrity with minimal impact on the public, businesses, and the environment.”

Resimac Ltd, a global leader in high-performance polymeric coating technologies, has developed Resiline® to meet the increasing need for sustainable, non-invasive pressure pipe rehabilitation solutions. Under this exclusive partnership, SIPP Americas will oversee product distribution, certification, and support for utilities, engineers, and contractors implementing the Resiline® system.

Andrew Donald, Global Business Development Manager at Resimac Ltd, stated, "The agreement with SIPP Americas LLC represents a strategic advancement in extending the global reach of the Resiline® product line. We are assured that the expertise and market presence of SIPP Americas will effectively deliver the Resiline® solution to a region where infrastructure renewal holds significant importance."

SIPP Americas will begin commercial operations of Resiline® distribution and support services in Q3 of 2025, with training and certification programs available for contractors, engineers and technicians.

For more information about SIPP Americas LLC and the Resiline® product line, please visit .

Dr. Mark Knight

Phone: (519) 581-8835

Website: