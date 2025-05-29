Construction Underway At Oakberry Trails, A New Community In Waller, TX

Digital rendering of a monument at Oakberry Trails

New homes starting from the low $300s are underway in Oakberry Trails, a 262 acre master-planned community in Northwest Houston.

- Abdul Barazi, Vice President of Ryko Development, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ryko Development is pleased to announce that construction of model homes are underway in Oakberry Trails, a 262 acre master-planned community in the prairielands of Waller, Texas. This thoughtfully planned development will feature over 900 single-family homes, complemented by a variety of outdoor-centric amenities designed to foster a sense of community and connection to nature.New homes starting from the low $300s are available from K. Hovnanian Homes, New Home Co., and Village Builders-each offering a range of floor plans on 40-foot and 50-foot homesites. David Weekley Homes has also joined the lineup of builders, with new homes on 60' lots coming in 2026. Six model homes are expected to be open for tours by August 2025, providing prospective buyers a firsthand look at the community's home offerings.“We're excited to see construction progressing at Oakberry Trails,” explains Abdul Barazi, Vice President of Ryko Development.“We're proud to feature some of Houston's top homebuilders, each bringing their own unique style and quality to the community and we look forward to welcoming homebuyers and Realtors to tour our model homes this summer.”Ryko Development has also kicked off construction of the community recreation center and pool, serving as a central gathering space within Oakberry Trails. Grand opening events are planned throughout the summer and fall, offering opportunities for Realtors and homebuyers to explore the community. Those interested are encouraged to join the Oakberry Trails email list for updates and event invitations.Located just 10 miles from the Grand Parkway with convenient access to Highway 290, Oakberry Trails offers a balance of tranquility and accessibility. The community is designed to encourage outdoor activities and social engagement, with planned features including a farmhouse-style community center, community pool, outdoor activity areas, lakes, greenspaces, trails, and more.Families in Oakberry Trails will be part of the highly regarded Waller Independent School District, with students zoned to the new Mary Alice Cure Elementary, Schultz Junior High, and Waller High School. Designed to be a welcoming and family-friendly community, Oakberry Trails will provide a comfortable environment where residents can connect, grow, and thrive.Learn more atABOUT RYKO DEVELOPMENTEstablished in 1991, Ryko Development is a distinguished developer in the Houston area, recognized as“Developer of the Year” by Greater Houston Builders Association and“Best Developer in Ft. Bend” by Fort Bend Sun's Reader's Choice Awards. Ryko credits the success of its communities to the thoughtful planning, detailed design, and unwavering focus by its talented team of engineers, architects, and builders.Ryko is dedicated to shaping a brighter future with its latest developments, focusing on sustainable community-building and innovative infrastructure that not only preserves long-term value but also resonates with the evolving needs and lifestyles of today's market. By tailoring amenities to meet current demographic preferences, Ryko is not just constructing spaces but nurturing environments where families and communities can thrive for generations to come.

