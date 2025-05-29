Fate Launches In London As The World's First Agentic AI-Powered Connection Platform

- Rakesh NaiduLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new era in dating technology is being ushered in with the London launch of Fate, a platform positioning itself as the first agentic AI-powered connection engine. Built over two years in partnership with development firm MTECHHub, Fate aims to radically shift how human connection is facilitated in the digital age.Unlike traditional dating apps that rely on swiping mechanics and static filters, Fate deploys an adaptive AI that learns from user behaviour, tone, voice, and conversational nuance to generate more meaningful matches. The company reports that thousands of users have pre-registered ahead of its launch, signalling strong early interest in a product designed to reduce decision fatigue and prioritise connection over endless profile browsing.“With Fate, we've applied the same intelligent decision-making principles I've used to drive over £8 million in AI sales, this time to a space that's emotionally nuanced and overdue for change.”At the core of Fate is its onboarding journey, which replaces traditional questionnaires with a voice-based agent that guides users through reflective prompts such as“What are you looking for in a partner?” or“What's the biggest lesson you've learned in dating?” The agentic AI not only transcribes and processes the responses, but adapts to emotional and behavioural signals over time, refining connections accordingly.Fate also introduces“Fate Roulette,” a feature that removes visuals entirely. Users engage in a voice conversation without seeing each other's profiles. If they choose to match based on chemistry alone, they risk losing their existing matches – a feature that reintroduces emotional risk and authenticity into the matching process.To foster genuine interaction, the app incorporates native voice and video functionality, encouraging users to move beyond text-based chats. According to its creators, Fate is not designed to increase screen time, but to expedite connection with real-world potential.The company notes that several additional features are currently in development, including mood-aware matchmaking and long-term relationship insights. All are driven by the belief that great technology should enhance life offline, not distract from it.Fate will be available to download in the UK starting June 27, with plans for international rollout in the coming months.

