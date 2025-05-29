Meet Theo: The First Prayer & Meditation App For Kids Reaches 400,000 Families In Just 10 Weeks

Theo is the first Christian prayer and meditation app designed specifically for children-helping families build habits of faith, calm, and connection together.

As childhood anxiety rises, Theo is helping parents anchor their kids in faith with meditations, prayers, and biblical stories made just for them.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Addressing the urgent need for nurturing, faith-centered resources in a rapidly changing world, the creators of the acclaimed Storybook App today unveiled Theo , an innovative prayer and meditation app specifically designed for parents and children. Within 10 weeks of its launch, Theo has already reached over 400,000 families, underscoring a strong and growing demand among parents seeking digital solutions to cultivate faith and resilience in their children.



Why Theo, and Why Now?

At a time when childhood anxiety, depression, and mental health risks are soaring-up to 90% increased depression risk among youth who lack strong emotional support (Columbia University, 2014)-Theo offers a timely, spiritually grounded response. Studies further demonstrate that faith-centered upbringing significantly contributes to children's well-being, with benefits such as 18% greater happiness, enhanced social-emotional skills (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 2018; National ECLS-K cohort, 2019; Utah statewide study, 2023).



What is Theo?

Theo (from the Greek Theos, meaning“God”) offers daily meditations, devotionals, prayers, and biblical stories designed for children, helping them discover God's love through calm, guided experiences and reflections.

Parents can personalize their family's experience by selecting the type of content they want to explore-whether it's Scripture-based meditations, faith-filled stories, or peaceful bedtime prayers. Theo makes it easy for Christian families of different backgrounds to access safe, spiritually enriching content for their children.

"There are many apps for adults to connect with Jesus and meditate on the Word of God-but almost nothing for children. As anxiety and depression continue to rise among kids, we wanted to create a space that reminds them they are loved by God," says Francisco Cornejo, CEO and co-founder.

"We worked closely with priests, theologians, and psychologists to ensure every meditation is rooted in Scripture and the richness of Church tradition," adds Daniela Vega, co-founder and Head of Content. "From the lives of the saints to sacred stories, there is an abundance of beauty for children to discover."

“The Theo app helps parents raise their children in holiness-cultivating virtue, nurturing growth, and protecting them from anything that lead away from God”

- Father Ambrose Criste, St. Michael's Abbey

“The Theo team avoids harmful ideologies and focuses instead on building faith and character rooted in truth. This intention is evident in every story they share.”

- Juan Bosco Abascal, Psychologist, Theologian, and Author



Key Features

.Positive Affirmations – Bible-based affirmations that help children understand their value as beloved sons and daughters of God.

.Guided Meditations – Immersive storytelling rooted in the life of Jesus, the prophets, and the apostles.

.Biblical Stories – A growing library of inspiring tales from Creation to the life and resurrection of Jesus.

.Bedtime Routine Support – Tools to establish peaceful habits at the end of the day, incorporating prayer and spiritual reflection.

.Guided Prayers – A full collection of family prayers, including the child-friendly Rosary, and more.

.Safe & Curated Content – Theologians, priests, and psychologists review all the content before publication.

Availability & Subscription

Theo: Prayer & Meditation is now available to download free on the App Store and Google Play, with extensive free content and an optional subscription unlocking premium resources. A special introductory offer provides complete access to all premium meditations and prayers for just $1.99 during the first 30 days.

For additional details, media inquiries, or press resources, visit or contact ....

About Storybook App

Storybook App has impacted millions of families worldwide through its innovative approach to strengthening parent-child bonds with stories, music, and relaxation techniques. With Theo, the company expands its mission-now embracing the spiritual formation of children and helping families grow in love, faith, and peace.

