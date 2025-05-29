Greene Tree Care Helps Ventura County Residents Prepare For Wildfire Season With Defensible Space Services

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) VENTURA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Throughout Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, property owners face dual threats: wildfires and insurance cancellations. In an effort to help their clients manage both, Greene Tree Care - a family-owned business headquartered in Camarillo, California - has expanded its defensible space services.







Homeowners, HOA managers, and estate and commercial property owners can access these services by calling the Greene Tree Care team. The company is accepting urgent requests for the removal of high-risk trees and brush. They aim to help property owners as insurance providers threaten non-renewals, summer temperatures climb, and Ventura and Los Angeles Counties approach their June 1 Defensible Space deadlines.

“We're seeing more and more homeowners caught off guard by insurance letters demanding immediate action,” Leigh Fleming, Owner at Greene Tree Care, explains.“The key is proactive, professional maintenance - not just for compliance, but to truly protect homes, families, and communities.”

The Greene Tree Care team is led by certified arborists. The company has more than 30 years of experience and is fully licensed, bonded, and insured. This helps property owners offset concerns from their own insurance providers.

It also helps them keep compliance with Ventura County Fire Code Chapter 49, which requires a defensible space of 100 feet from structures and 10 feet from roads. This defensible space slows the spread of wildfire and protects structures, making it a key part of local wildfire mitigation efforts.

Property owners who are unsure if they're in compliance and have protected their property can request an inspection through . In some cases, property owners can even use the inspection as proof of a hazard being resolved, enabling them to reinstate insurance coverage.

Leveraging that inspection report or their own expertise - and backed by Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping - the Greene Tree Care team helps property owners make sound decisions. Their certified arborists are knowledgeable about local vegetation and wildfire conditions and specialize in high-risk removals. They may recommend the removal of species like eucalyptus, pine, and palm, for example, which all pose higher risks and are often flagged by insurance companies. Greene Tree Care has the experience and tools needed to help property owners understand - and best manage - their wildfire risk.

Greene Tree Care serves areas throughout Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, including Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Oak Park, and the surrounding Conejo Valley neighborhoods.

Anyone from a homeowner to the owner of an estate to the manager of an HOA can turn to Greene Tree Care for a long-term partner to help manage their property.

To schedule a free estimate, call the team at (805) 484-9900. Or to learn more about the available services, including land clearing for fire safety , visit .

