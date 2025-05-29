OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty
OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, have reaffirmed their existing oil production targets through 2026, opting to maintain current supply restraints despite ongoing market volatility and internal disagreements over future quotas.
During a virtual ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the 22-member alliance confirmed that the group-wide production cuts, initially set in 2022, will remain in place. These cuts include a 2 million barrels per day reduction agreed upon in November 2022, along with additional voluntary cuts totaling 3.85 million bpd by eight key producers-Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria, Oman, and Kazakhstan. The voluntary cuts are structured in two layers: a 1.65 million bpd reduction extended through the end of 2026 and a 2.2 million bpd cut scheduled to expire in March 2025.
The alliance's decision to uphold these targets comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating oil prices and concerns over global demand. Brent crude futures have hovered around $65 per barrel, a significant drop from earlier highs, influenced by factors such as increased production from non-OPEC countries and economic uncertainties stemming from global trade tensions.
A more contentious discussion is set to take place on Saturday, when the eight core OPEC+ members implementing voluntary cuts will convene to decide on July production levels. These countries have been gradually unwinding the 2.2 million bpd cut since April, with increases of 411,000 bpd implemented in both May and June. The group is expected to consider a similar hike for July, potentially accelerating the rollback of cuts and impacting global oil supply dynamics.See also U.S. Commits $60 Billion to UAE Energy Projects Amid Expanding Bilateral Ties
Also published on Medium .Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment