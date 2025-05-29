Spar Switzerland Put Up For Sale By South African Owner

Deutsch de Spar Schweiz steht zum Verkauf Original Read more: Spar Schweiz steht zum Verkau

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The South African Spar Group wants to divest its Swiss subsidiary, which comes to over 360 shops, it said on Thursday. Talks with potential buyers are underway. This content was published on May 29, 2025 - 11:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss subsidiary, Schweizer Spar Handels AG, has confirmed the sale plans. The company is looking for a new owner who will back the management's growth strategy, it said in a press release. Continuity for employees, suppliers and customers is to be guaranteed.

Spar Switzerland operates over 360 locations under the Spar, Eurospar, Spar Express, Maxi and Top CC brands. In April, Spar took over 14 shops from the Schnellmann Group. At the end of September 2024, Spar Switzerland employed some 1,600 people.

“We don't have a deal yet, but the best solution would be a Swiss owner with local business interests. This is also the focus of our negotiations,” Gary Alberts, CEO of Spar Switzerland since the beginning of the year, told the news agency AWP.

Talks with interested parties are underway. Alberts did not comment on the timeline.

