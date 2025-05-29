Schwab Moots Christine Lagarde As Successor At WEF
The information was reported this week by the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which also floated the possibility of Lagarde leaving the ECB before her mandate ends in October 2027.
Schwab resigned from the post of chairman of WEF at the end of April in the wake of an external investigation into allegations of possible misconduct, which he denies.
The 87-year-old told the FT that practical arrangements had been made and that he visited Lagarde in April“to discuss with her the leadership transition [at WEF] with myself remaining chair until she was ready to take over, at the latest, early 2027”.More More Downfall in Davos: Klaus Schwab fights for legacy after WEF whistleblower claims
This content was published on May 15, 2025 The ousted head of the World Economic Forum is fighting allegations of impropriety and a second probe into his conduct in a year.Read more: Downfall in Davos: Klaus Schwab fights for legacy after WEF whistleblower claim
