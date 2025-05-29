Schwab Moots Christine Lagarde As Successor At WEF

Italiano it WEF: Schwab,“ho parlato con Lagarde per presidenza” Original Read more: WEF: Schwab,“ho parlato con Lagarde per presidenza

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has said that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has discussed the possibility of succeeding him at the Geneva-based organisation. This content was published on May 29, 2025 - 12:14

The information was reported this week by the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which also floated the possibility of Lagarde leaving the ECB before her mandate ends in October 2027.

Schwab resigned from the post of chairman of WEF at the end of April in the wake of an external investigation into allegations of possible misconduct, which he denies.

The 87-year-old told the FT that practical arrangements had been made and that he visited Lagarde in April“to discuss with her the leadership transition [at WEF] with myself remaining chair until she was ready to take over, at the latest, early 2027”.

